TED CRUZ CALLS FOR JUDGE BOASBERG’S IMPEACHMENT FOR ‘ABUSING HIS POWER.’

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, this week released more FBI files related to the surveillance of Republican organizations and persons by then-special counsel Jack Smith. The new information provided by Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, also prompted a renewed call for Chief Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to be impeached.

In particular, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, denounced the federal judge for signing a gag order preventing AT&T from letting the Texas lawmaker know that his cellphone records had been sought by Smith for at least a year.

“If a judge signs an order reaching a factual conclusion for which there is zero evidence whatsoever, that judge is abusing his power,” Cruz said at the press conference, adding:

“I am right now calling on the House of Representatives to impeach Judge Boasberg.”