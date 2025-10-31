TED CRUZ CALLS FOR JUDGE BOASBERG’S IMPEACHMENT FOR ‘ABUSING HIS POWER.’
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, this week released more FBI files related to the surveillance of Republican organizations and persons by then-special counsel Jack Smith. The new information provided by Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, also prompted a renewed call for Chief Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to be impeached.
In particular, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, denounced the federal judge for signing a gag order preventing AT&T from letting the Texas lawmaker know that his cellphone records had been sought by Smith for at least a year.
“If a judge signs an order reaching a factual conclusion for which there is zero evidence whatsoever, that judge is abusing his power,” Cruz said at the press conference, adding:
“I am right now calling on the House of Representatives to impeach Judge Boasberg.”
More Republican failure theater, or would this actually accomplish something? At the very least, it would put Democrats on record that they support lawfare:
Impeachment by the House, even if a conviction in the Senate is unlikely, would have the salutary effect of having the entire episode aired publicly, and forcing the Dem. Senators to vote in such a way that has them affirm their approval of this kind of effort against sitting… https://t.co/6uoXOM8aGd
