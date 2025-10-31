I ALMOST WENT WITH “LOL, DAVID FRENCH,” BUT HIS SCHTICK STOPPED BEING FUNNY A LONG TIME AGO:

You attended a rally last week that flew Palestinian flags and hosted tents celebrating Charlie Kirk's assassination. You purposely sugar coated and ignored that. I have defended you against these attacks going back 10 years. The influencer/pundit right has an antisemitism… https://t.co/OfFUPGbl15 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 31, 2025

Plus: “David could have said no thanks, to both sides, like a lot of us did. He could’ve chose the wilderness but he didn’t. There’s not really money or financial security in doing that. He’s ultimately in the end no different than Tucker Carlson.”