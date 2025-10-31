October 31, 2025

I ALMOST WENT WITH “LOL, DAVID FRENCH,” BUT HIS SCHTICK STOPPED BEING FUNNY A LONG TIME AGO:

Plus: “David could have said no thanks, to both sides, like a lot of us did. He could’ve chose the wilderness but he didn’t. There’s not really money or financial security in doing that. He’s ultimately in the end no different than Tucker Carlson.”

Posted at 11:28 am by Stephen Green