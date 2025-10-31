CHANGE: This Is What We Voted For: ATF Removes CLEO Notification Requirement From NFA Forms. “Part of the process of making an NFA item like a suppressor — either as a manufacturer or an individual — includes filling out an ATF Form 1 an d notifying your local chief law enforcement officer or CLEO. It’s a ludicrous holdover from the early part of the twentieth century that has zero practical value for anyone involved in the process. The good news is it’s about to go away.”