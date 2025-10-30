GREAT MOMENTS IN AMNESIA: Biden “didn’t want” 2024 debate, Harris says.

Then-President Biden “didn’t want that debate,” former Vice President Harris said in a new interview, describing a reluctant president whose fateful night on stage accelerated President Trump‘s return to the White House. Why it matters: Harris’ remarks tap into Democrats’ broader reckoning over how denial, deference and age shaped their 2024 collapse. “I could tell something was a little off and I was concerned,” Harris said in an interview with Steven Bartlett on the Diary of a CEO show.

“If you don’t want to be in the competition, it will absolutely have an impact on your performance,” Harris said in the new interview. “I’m pretty sure that he did not want to debate… I think he got talked into it.” Context: A Republican-led House panel on Tuesday released a report alleging Biden showed signs of cognitive decline during his time in office, where many top aides responded to questions about his health and whether it was obscured from the public.

But Biden said he did want to debate — in a jump cut filled tweet taunting Trump:

Harris is having quite a round of interviews this week: Kamala Harris Loses It Ranting About Trump’s Ballroom and Starving Babies.

Kamala Harris appeared on The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart and had a meltdown over the new White House ballroom, which is currently under construction. A lot of Democrats and the media have clutched their pearls over the demolition of the East Wing, but we haven’t seen anyone quite so animated about it as Harris. We’re not sure if she’s still pimping her 107 Days book or just ranting. Listen to what could have been our 47th president:

🚨NEW: Kamala Harris *MELTS DOWN* over Trump ballroom🚨 "Are you f*cking kidding me? This guy wants to create a ballroom for his rich friends while completely turning a blind eye to the fact that babies are going to starve when the SNAP benefits end in just hours from now! Come… pic.twitter.com/11iT7n3EH7 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 30, 2025

