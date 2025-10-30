POPULAR MECHANICS TEACHES YOU HAVE TO BUILD DIY CLICKBAIT! Humanity May Achieve the Singularity Within the Next 3 Months, Scientists Suggest.

The world is awash in predictions of when the singularity will occur or when artificial general intelligence (AGI) will arrive. Some experts predict it will never happen, while others are marking their calendars for 2026.

A new macro analysis of surveys over the past 15 years shows where scientists and industry experts stand on the question and how their predictions have changed over time, especially after the arrival of large language models like ChatGPT.

Although predictions vary across a span of almost a half-century, most agree than AGI will arrive before the end of the 21st century.

This is worse than climate change predictions. At least those were always ten years away, not next year or 2100. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯