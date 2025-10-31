KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: The Trump Effect — Thune Loses It on Shutdown Dems. “Honestly, Thune has surprised me. He was Mitch McConnell’s righthand man, which is why he got the job. McConnell had gotten squirrely again and I worried that we would get more of that once his closest confidante took over for him. We’ve been spared McConnell 2.0, though, and we can obviously thank Trump for that.”
