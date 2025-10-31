October 31, 2025

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: The Trump Effect — Thune Loses It on Shutdown Dems. “Honestly, Thune has surprised me. He was Mitch McConnell’s righthand man, which is why he got the job. McConnell had gotten squirrely again and I worried that we would get more of that once his closest confidante took over for him. We’ve been spared McConnell 2.0, though, and we can obviously thank Trump for that.”

Posted at 9:09 am by Stephen Green