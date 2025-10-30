WELL, GOOD: Moms for Liberty activist beats defamation suit by DEI employee over ‘woke,’ ‘white savior’ jabs.

Moms for Liberty activist in Wisconsin described a onetime “social justice coordinator” in the local high school as a “white savior” and “woke” woman with a “god complex.”

She said the employee is emblematic of diversity, equity and inclusion specialists who earn more than the district’s teachers, “woke lunatics … bullying you into silence and compliance,” and should “forfeit her job to a person of color” if she “really wants to promote equity.”

Scarlett Johnson spent nearly 1,100 days defending herself against a defamation suit by the coordinator, Mary MacCudden, before a divided state appeals court cleared her name this week, overturning a lower court that said a jury should consider whether Johnson’s hyperbolic language implied factual assertions about MacCudden.

The duration of the litigation shows the ongoing legal and financial peril for parental rights activists who criticize government employees using language typical of conservatives against those they consider progressive, authoritarian and hypocritical.

“The defamation lawsuit against her was meritless and should have been promptly dismissed,” Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty deputy counsel Luke Berg, whose group represented Johnson on appeal, said in announcing Tuesday’s verdict, three years to the day after MacCudden filed the complaint in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.