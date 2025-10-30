FALLOUT: A ‘war room’ mentality: How auto giants are battling the Nexperia chip crunch.

Global automakers are once again bracing for production disruptions due to a potential shortage of automotive semiconductor chips, this time sparked by the Dutch government amid geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China.

Honda Motor became the first known automaker this week to reduce production due to the problem that involves chips from Netherlands supplier Nexperia, which is owned by Chinese company Wingtech Technology Co.

The industry was hopeful that a meeting this week between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Asia would provide some relief, but no resolution on the chips issue has been announced.

Volkswagen on Thursday reportedly said it has until at least next week before its supplies impact production, while other major automakers have said they are monitoring the situation around the clock, attempting to mitigate disruptions.

“The chip situation from Nexperia, we have a cross-functional ‘war room’ in the building where I’m sitting that has this as [a] primary job,” Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa told investors during a quarterly call Thursday. “And every day we are pushing actions and projects to extend our period. There is a day-by-day management of what is an industrywide global issue.”