HMM: Convicted would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh requests imprisonment in state with assisted suicide.

Routh, who was found guilty on all five counts in September, told U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon that he is a “constant failure” and asked to be imprisoned in a facility where assisted suicide is permitted, The Hill news outlet reported.

He said he “still hold(s) out hope” that he may be traded for U.S. prisoners being held by a foreign adversary, which he suggested ahead of his trial and claimed he had made requests to “countless Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” but has found his recommendations to be “ineffective.”

“Trade me for a Palestinian prisoner in Israel to have my spot in Hawaii, or a POW of Ukraine suffering in Russia or any prisoner anywhere that is suffering,” Routh wrote. “I’m unaware of prisoners in Sudan, Haiti, Myanmar or all the other places of conflict but trade meanywhere (sic).”

“Do not let me take my own life and it have zero benefit for humanity or mankind,” he added.