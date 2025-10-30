AND THOSE ARE THE BETTER PARTS OF HIS LEGACY: Biden’s autopen presidency inked a legacy of failure and coverups.

“As President Biden’s health declined, Biden White House staffers usurped presidential authority by executing decisions without the president’s awareness — including misusing the autopen and bypassing proper documentation of decision-making processes,” says the report.

It paints a grim picture of a president cocooned by his wife, Jill Biden, son Hunter Biden and three Svengali-style aides — Anthony Bernal, Jill’s chief of staff whom she reportedly called her “work husband,” Annie Tomasini and Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the White House doctor who gaslit the American public with “grossly misleading” medical assessments and “recklessly never conducted a cognitive exam” of Joe.

All three invoked the Fifth Amendment when called to testify to the committee.

Comer has submitted the report to the Department of Justice to conduct a review of “every executive action issued during the Biden presidency” and referred O’Connor to the District of ­Columbia Board of Medicine to review “any potential wrongdoing in the medical care of the former president.”

When you watch the videos of their congressional testimony, it’s striking how slow-witted and unimpressive Joe Biden’s brain trust was.