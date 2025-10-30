OH, MAN: Why is Glamour honoring men as its Women of the Year?
I grew up in an era when mainstream women’s magazines told girls they needed to be thinner and prettier.
Now mainstream women’s magazines tell girls that men are better women than they are. pic.twitter.com/ybEFr8XdSv
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 30, 2025
At Spiked, Georgina Mumford writes:
Beneath a shot of the ‘dolls’ artfully arranged in the sunlight in their short skirts – and, in one case, what appears to be a pair of belted leather underwear – Faye claims that transwomen are subjected to ‘misogynistic violence’. Yet the ensuing interviews suggest it is the trans ‘community’ that has a misogyny problem.
‘I would like to turn on a TV programme and not be blindsided with a trans joke’, muses musician and dj Mya Mehmi, before going on to make fun of actual women – or ‘bitches’, as he prefers to call them:
‘I think people just need to understand, not only are we human, most of us are badder than everyone else. Put some respect on it, bitch! I look better than you. I dress better than you. I smell better than you. Please learn that and understand that.’
One of the most galling comments was made by Bel Priestley, who claims ‘transphobia is really accepted… people in the public eye make comments about trans people all the time and no one really calls them out on it.’ What he really means by ‘transphobia’ here is the denial that men can become women at will – an opinion that ordinary British women (the type who aren’t invited to do cover shoots for high-fashion magazines) have had to go all the way to the Supreme Court to defend. Don’t these women deserve more credit than trans activists – who, let’s face it, are campaigning against women’s rights?
As Julie Burchill wrote in May: ‘Protect the Dolls’ is trans activism at its creepiest.
The ‘Protect the Dolls’ campaign is certainly creepy. But it’s also great for opponents of the trans madness. In the Guardian piece, the ‘Protect the Dolls’ t-shirt designer, Conner Ives, scores a hilarious own goal while trying to big himself up. Reflecting on the use of his slogan at the trans-activist protest in London against the Supreme Court ruling on the definition of sex, he claims that Trans Lifeline co-director Myles Markham said that with ‘Protect the Dolls’, trans activists ‘finally have a message’.
‘Black is beautiful’, ‘Votes for women’, ‘Out and proud’ – these were important political messages. They were to the point and not one bit creepy. They certainly didn’t compare oppressed black people, women or homosexuals to toys.
The Weimar Republic called and told the 21st century left that it really needs to dial the craziness back a notch or twenty.