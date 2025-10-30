THE JEWISH SPACE LASERS SHINE BRIGHTLY ON ABC NEWS! The View Sets Marjorie Taylor Greene as Guest After Co-Hosts Call for More Republicans on the Show.

Calling her a "right-winger" is deceptive, MTG has morphed into her new, mercenary role as "enemy of the Trump Administration," which is why she's going to be on.

Greene is workshopping her post-elected official career as a TV-ready "conservative" who's primary paying gig will be… https://t.co/iJOEX4Qrnp — Cruadin (@cruadin) October 30, 2025

I can’t wait to hear Whoopi and MTG engage in a spirited discussion of WWII history.

(Classical reference in headline.)