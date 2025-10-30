JIM GERAGHTY: The Left’s Disingenuous Pile-On of Karine Jean-Pierre.

We know darn well what’s going on here. First, as Megyn Kelly emphasized yesterday, Karine Jean-Pierre is no longer useful to the Democratic Party, so no one is interested in protecting her.

But secondly, Jean-Pierre is embarrassing Democrats by continuing to say things that were supposed to be memory-holed. On her book tour, she’s reiterating what a whole lot of Democrats believed, said, and defended right up until the night of Joe Biden’s debate.

In the past few weeks, Jean-Pierre has insisted that even as an octogenarian, Joe Biden could have served another four years and ably performed his duties. (Again, the man who turns 83 years old next month is getting radiation therapy for prostate cancer.) She’s insisted the Biden administration had no scandals, and that Biden had done a great job.

Now, a whole lot of people in the Democratic Party and mainstream media were insisting the same things, right up until shortly after 9 p.m. Eastern on June 27, 2024.

Sure, Jean-Pierre is completely wrong when she insists that the Democratic Party’s leadership acted wrongly, unethically, or immorally when they pushed Biden out as their nominee in the summer of 2024. But you can’t begrudge her feeling some whiplash in a world where Delaware Senator Chris Coons was attacking other Democrats for expressing the same doubts about Biden’s abilities that he had himself.

To be a Democrat in 2024 meant believing, and publicly insisting, that Biden was fine for another four years, and then, just about immediately after the debate, completely reversing yourself and insisting that Biden had to be replaced with Kamala Harris. Jean-Pierre’s cardinal sin is that she still believes all the things she was supposed to believe on the afternoon of June 27 and publicly says so. She’s still insisting that the emperor is wearing clothing, and a whole lot of Democrats want everyone to forget that they, too, spent a lot of time insisting the emperor’s new clothes looked fabulous.