EAST GERMANY ON THE POTOMAC:

20% of Senate Rs had their cell phones tapped! Imagine if they had won! We had the Stasi operating in the US. Everyone who abused their power this way needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) October 30, 2025

In early 2009, the Washington Post, through its then-sister publication Newsweek informed its readers “We Are All Socialists Now.” Curiously, they left out the fact that the model of socialism that Beltway elites had chosen was East Germany.