ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK: Bidding war frenzy and soaring prices hit Connecticut homes as NYC buyers flee amid fears of a Mamdani win.

As Zohran Mamdani surges ahead in New York City’s mayoral race, city residents are racing to secure homes in the leafy, affluent enclaves of Connecticut and Westchester County — driven by anxieties over potential policy shifts that could reshape the local economic and social fabric.

Real-estate brokers in these suburban markets report a frenzy reminiscent of the early pandemic exodus, with properties vanishing in days amid fierce competition and all-cash deals that push prices far beyond expectations.

In Greenwich, long a city suburb for the well-heeled, available listings have dwindled to historic lows, hovering around 117 from more than 800 a few years earlier. It has fueled intense rivalries even for multimillion-dollar estates.