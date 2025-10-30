I’M EXPECTING AN EARTH-SHATTERING KABOOM: Trump directs Pentagon to start testing nuclear weapons.

“The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country,” Trump wrote. “This was accomplished, including a complete update and renovation of existing weapons, during my First Term in office. Because of the tremendous destructive power, I HATED to do it, but had no choice! Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years.”

Trump’s announcement on TruthSocial came shortly before he was slated to meet face-to-face with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time since 2019 in South Korea on Thursday.

Trump later ignored a question from a reporter about the move while meeting with Xi and the Chinese delegation in South Korea just before reporters were ushered out of the room.

The U.S. halted the explosive testing of nuclear arms in 1992.

Former Trump’s national security advisor, Robert C. O’Brien, encouraged Trump, a presidential candidate, in June last year to test nuclear weapons if he wins the 2024 White House election.