YOU GOTTA PUMP THOSE NUMBERS UP, THOSE ARE ROOKIE NUMBERS: ICE Buses 100 Illegal Aliens from Indiana to Texas for Deportation Processing. “The more than 100 illegal aliens being bused from Illinois to Texas this week for removal processing will add to the more than 527,000 who have already been deported under the new administration’s aggressive removal policies. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials announced on October 27, that more than two million illegal aliens have left the country. This includes 1.6 million who used the CBP Home app for self deportation.”