COLUMBIA BROADCASTING STRUGGLE SESSION CONCLUDES: CBS Staffer Calls Layoffs a ‘Bloodbath,’ Race and Culture Unit ‘Gutted.’

Oh no, the race and culture team has been disbanded.

New: I’ve confirmed that CBS News disbanded its race and culture team as part of the newsroom-wide layoffs today. The head of the unit, Alvin Patrick, remains on staff.https://t.co/weFkbeujLU — Corbin Bolies (@CorbinBolies) October 29, 2025

Flashback to October of last year: Jewish CBS anchor forced to meet with Race and Culture Unit after grilling pro-Palestinian author: Report.

CBS News reportedly forced Jewish anchor Tony Dokoupil to meet with the network’s in-house Race and Culture Unit after a group of employees complained he was too tough on a pro-Palestinian author. The saga began last week when Dokoupil interviewed author Ta-Nehisi Coates about his book, “The Message,” which describes in part his travels “to Palestine, where he sees with devastating clarity how easily we are misled by nationalist narratives.” The CBS News anchor irked liberal colleagues by bluntly stating that it read like something you would find in “the backpack of an extremist,” and pressing Coates on whether he believes Israel has the right to exist. The New York Times reported that “a group of CBS News employees approached executives with their concerns about Mr. Dokoupil’s handling of the interview,” and Dokoupil had to meet with both the CBS News standards and practices team and the Race and Culture Unit. “The conversation focused on Mr. Dokoupil’s tone of voice, phrasing and body language during his interview with Mr. Coates,” the Times reported.

As the editors of Weiss’s Free Press wrote last year, “In other words, Tony Dokoupil did his job. That’s when his troubles began.”

In September of last year, as the presidential race was going into overdrive, Tucker Carlson was promoting a pro-Hitler “historian.” The following month, CBS’s “Race and Culture Unit” was admonishing a Jewish journalist for doing, err, journalism. In his Commentary newsletter yesterday titled, “The ‘Woke Right’ Is on the Left,” Abe Greenwald wrote:

Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Nick Fuentes, and the like are in no way conservative. But their mode of populist outrage—against Israel, corporate America, traditional values, and U.S. military dominance—doesn’t exactly align with the political or cultural right either. In fact, the closer you look, the clearer it becomes: They simply are the woke left. They’re a faction of the woke left for those who disdain the tawdry aesthetics of campus protest. That’s it. In every other respect, they are the same. They share the left’s hatreds, heroes, and self-pitying worldview. * * * * * * * * So the supposed woke right hates Israel, loves Communist and fascist dictators, pals around with America’s present-day enemies, and regrets American military victory. Wrap the lot of them in keffiyehs, and they’re good to go.

Fortunately, the CBS Race and Culture Unit is good and gone, at least.