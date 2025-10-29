THANKS, CHUCK: CBO: Shutdown to Shave Up to $14B From US Economy.
In a letter to House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, CBO Director Phillip Swagel said most of the decline in GDP will eventually be recovered once the shutdown ends; however, between $7 billion and $14 billion will not be.
The CBO also estimated that the government shutdown will reduce annualized real GDP growth in the fourth quarter by 1 to 2 percentage points.
The agency prepared estimates of the shutdown’s effects under four-week, six-week, and eight-week scenarios, according to the letter.
“In all three scenarios that the agency analyzed, the shutdown leads to a temporary economic slowdown,” Swagel wrote. “Real GDP is lower in the fourth quarter of 2025 than it otherwise would have been … The rebound in federal spending for employee compensation, the purchases of goods and services, and SNAP [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] benefits that occurs after the shutdown ends reverses most of the reduction in economic activity.”
Schumer could end this today, if he wanted to, or at any time these last four weeks.
Also, heh:
Senate Minority Leader AOC has told Schumer to create a fake problem to solve to end the shut down. He's gonna have Senate Dems vote for the CR as the only way to restore SNAP. It's all a fake sideshow.
— Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) October 29, 2025
Margot is only joking… but not really.