THANKS, CHUCK: CBO: Shutdown to Shave Up to $14B From US Economy.

In a letter to House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, CBO Director Phillip Swagel said most of the decline in GDP will eventually be recovered once the shutdown ends; however, between $7 billion and $14 billion will not be.

The CBO also estimated that the government shutdown will reduce annualized real GDP growth in the fourth quarter by 1 to 2 percentage points.

The agency prepared estimates of the shutdown’s effects under four-week, six-week, and eight-week scenarios, according to the letter.

“In all three scenarios that the agency analyzed, the shutdown leads to a temporary economic slowdown,” Swagel wrote. “Real GDP is lower in the fourth quarter of 2025 than it otherwise would have been … The rebound in federal spending for employee compensation, the purchases of goods and services, and SNAP [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] benefits that occurs after the shutdown ends reverses most of the reduction in economic activity.”