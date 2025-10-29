CHRISTIAN TOTO: Jon Stewart Betrays 9/11 Work with Fawning Mamdani Interview. “Why would someone so personally committed to helping 9/11 victims do such a thing? It’s a question best asked of Stewart directly. The chance that any journalist will do such a thing hovers between slim and none.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.