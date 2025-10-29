MAKE DIPLOMACY GREAT AGAIN: South Korea gives Trump golden crown, medal conferring highest honor.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung presented his U.S. counterpart with the Grand Order of Mugunghwa, South Korea’s highest honor, as well as a replica of a historic gold crown. The honor was given to Trump for his efforts to bring peace between North and South Korea.

Trump said it was a “great honor” to receive the medal and said he “would like to wear it right now.”

The U.S. president, who is on the final leg of his Asia tour, attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Gyeongju, South Korea, on Wednesday. Trump announced during his visit that Seoul and Washington had “pretty much” reached a trade deal.

“We reached a deal. We did a lot of different things. Great session,” he told reporters, according to the White House pool report. “We came to a conclusion on a lot of very different items.”