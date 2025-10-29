“GIVE ME YOUR MONEY OR I’LL TAKE YOUR STUFF” IS SOCIALISM IN A NUTSHELL: Democrats In Democrat-Run Cities Threaten To Loot Supermarkets If Democrats Keep Welfare Benefits Shut Down. “Now, I am making the assumption that the people pledging to commit crimes to support their perceived absolute right to free stuff from American taxpayers are, in fact, Democrats. There may indeed be a few down-on-their-luck Republicans impacted by the lingering effects of the Biden Recession that have had to rely on government handouts to feed their children, but they don’t seem like the type threatening to break the law. I’m also assuming those would-be looters are not Libertarians, as none of them strike me as the sort to have Milton Friedman books in their apartments.”