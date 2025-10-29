COIN OF THE REALM: This Is How One Secret Service Agent Dealt With That ‘Mysterious’ Bag of Cocaine in the Biden White House.
Now, as reported by RealClearPolitics national political correspondent Susan Crabtree on Tuesday, Secret Service agents who guard the White House weren’t exactly happy campers about what several agents described as a “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” cover-up (emphasis, mine):
The @SecretService Uniformed Division officers who guard the White House were so pissed off that they were forced to be part of a cocaine cover-up in 2023, as several Secret Service sources referred to it, that one officer made a “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” commemorative challenge coin about the ordeal to lighten the mood and improve morale within the ranks, according to the photos below and several Secret Service sources.
The officer was punished (placed on administrative leave for an unknown amount of time) for making and distributing the unauthorized coin. The coin’s distribution took place within weeks of the USSS closing the case in 11 days. Many rank-and-file Secret Service agents and UD officers are still angry that they were forced to close the investigation in such a short time + destroy the evidence, as I previously reported. “It made us look inept,” one source told me.
Allegations persist that then-Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle and other Secret Service officials pushed to have the cocaine destroyed.
🚨🚨EXCLUSIVE AND #BREAKING — NEW INFO ON WHITE HOUSE COCAINE-GATE:
"SEE NO EVIL, HEAR NO EVIL, SPEAK NO EVIL"
THESE ARE COMMEMORATIVE COINS A SECRET SERVICE OFFICER MADE IN REBELLION TO LEADERSHIP'S COCAINE "COVER-UP."
The @SecretService Uniformed Division officers who… https://t.co/0S6MkpsN7k pic.twitter.com/yVtZmJJWxc
— Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) October 28, 2025
Exit quote: “It was never about the cocaine. It wouldn’t have been all that surprising if the coke was indeed Hunter’s, would it? The real story here was the alleged go-to reaction of the head of the Secret Services and others to destroy the evidence — just one more example of the rot of corruption throughout the Biden presidency.”
The Secret Service played cleanup for Hunter on numerous occasions, including:
● Secret Service says it can’t find Hunter Biden travel records for 2010, 2011, or 2013.
● Sources: Secret Service inserted itself into case of Hunter Biden’s gun.
● Secret Service paying over $30K a month for Malibu home to provide security for Hunter Biden.