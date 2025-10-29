Now, as reported by RealClearPolitics national political correspondent Susan Crabtree on Tuesday, Secret Service agents who guard the White House weren’t exactly happy campers about what several agents described as a “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” cover-up (emphasis, mine):

The @SecretService Uniformed Division officers who guard the White House were so pissed off that they were forced to be part of a cocaine cover-up in 2023, as several Secret Service sources referred to it, that one officer made a “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” commemorative challenge coin about the ordeal to lighten the mood and improve morale within the ranks, according to the photos below and several Secret Service sources.

The officer was punished (placed on administrative leave for an unknown amount of time) for making and distributing the unauthorized coin. The coin’s distribution took place within weeks of the USSS closing the case in 11 days. Many rank-and-file Secret Service agents and UD officers are still angry that they were forced to close the investigation in such a short time + destroy the evidence, as I previously reported. “It made us look inept,” one source told me.