CODING BEGINS SOON: CBS News begins staff cull days after anchor announced his exit… amid ongoing rumors Gayle King’s days are numbered.

Brutal layoffs are hitting CBS News after its parent company announced a plan to axe more than 2,000 staff across the organization.

New Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss acknowledged the cuts on the network’s morning editorial call Wednesday, Semafor’s Max Tani reported.

Weiss called it a ‘enormously difficult day’ for the network, according to Tani.

David Ellison, the chairman of CBS News parent Paramount, broke the news about the companywide layoffs in a note to staff on Tuesday.

‘In some areas, we are addressing redundancies that have emerged across the organization,’ he wrote.

‘In others, we are phasing out roles that are no longer aligned with our evolving priorities and the new structure designed to strengthen our focus on growth.’