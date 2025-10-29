NEW CIVILITY WATCH: Liberal Podcaster Goes Off On ‘P*ssies’ Schumer and Jeffries and Offers ‘Kudos’ to ‘No Kings’ Protester Celebrating Charlie Kirk Death.

Liberal podcast host Jennifer Welch went off on the “Democratic establishment” and told them to “jump on board” or face the same fate as MAGA as she offered “kudos” to a protester celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk.

On the I’ve Had It podcast on Tuesday, Welch blasted Democratic leaders like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) for not being more vocally and actively supportive of New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

“If you think this Zohran thing is happening just in New York, and you think people are waking up only in New York City, you’re mistaken,” Welch said.

She then cut to a clip of a conservative influencer Kaitlin Bennett speaking with a No Kings protester who didn’t seem to have a problem with the recent assassination of conservative activist Kirk.

In the clip, the protester called Kirk “horrible” and said she’s “glad” he’s not around anymore.

“He was horrible on the campuses, the college campuses, horrible person,” the protester said, then telling Bennett she’d “have to think about” whether she wants her dead too.