NEWSMAX’S ROB FINNERTY: What’s Up With TV Anchors Adding an Accent When Pronouncing Spanish Names?

We’ve all experienced the ‘accent road bump’ during a TV news program. That’s where an anchor or reporter comes across a Spanish word or name and suddenly there’s some very noticeable pronunciation gymnastics.

Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty says it’s time for this absurd practice to stop.

Newsmax host Rob Finnerty asks why anchors pronounce Spanish-sounding names with an accent, starts talking in an Irish accent to prove how ridiculous it is.

“As I’ve said before, I am Irish. And if I was moderating that debate, would the host introduce me as Robert James Finnerty, don’t you know the little lad that he is Robert James Finnerty?”

“If the host was Chinese, would they then introduce that person with a Chinese accent? I don’t think so. Stop it.”