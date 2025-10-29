October 29, 2025

IMPRESSIVE:

Every launch SpaceX makes for the rest of the year breaks the record for launches in a single year.

The record set by SpaceX, of course — and they have a little over two months to go.

And while I can’t find the link, Musk also noted recently that SpaceX is responsible for something like 90% of 2025’s mass to orbit.

Posted at 11:56 am by Stephen Green