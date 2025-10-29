TALK ABOUT SHOOTING YOURSELF IN THE FOOT: The Socialist Rifle Association Has a ‘No Soldiers’ Membership Policy. “To be honest, I get it. With everything going on with how the military is being used currently, I understand not wanting to let servicemembers join an organization like that, but it’s really frustrating I got told AFTER paying for a membership, and wasting my time on the interview. Granted, I can still be a member of SRA as a whole, and participate in their online forums, but the whole reason I joined was to form some in-person relationships with my local chapter.”

I’m reasonably certain this isn’t satire.