IT’S OFFICIAL: The Democratic Party Is Now Straight Up Socialist.

When socialist Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayoral primary, we said that the concern expressed by some Democrats was phony, because they didn’t want to admit just how far left their party had drifted.

Now, they’ve given up that pretense entirely.

On Friday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries endorsed socialist Mamdani, saying the 33-year-old trust fund baby “has relentlessly focused on addressing the affordability crisis and explicitly committed to being a mayor for all New Yorkers.”

He’s the most senior-ranking Democrat to do so, but he joins a list that already includes Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James.