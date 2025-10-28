DON’T GET COCKY: Scandal-ridden candidates expose Democrats’ turmoil.

At the heart of the Democrats’ struggle is a furious debate over whether the midterm elections will be won by tacking to the Left or cleaving to the centre.

Zohran Mamdani’s runaway victory in the New York Democratic primary has prompted giddy speculation among the party’s most Left-leaning members that the country is crying out for more progressive candidates.

But strategists warn this approach is doomed to failure. “For the activist base of the party, the existential question is what’s more important: picking the candidate you love or winning the seat,” said [Democratic strategist Joel] Rubin.

“The white whale we’re hunting is how to win back the white working class voters and the economic and social issues voters who left our coalition at the last election.

“What I’m worried about is not learning the lessons from 2024.”