T. BECKET ADAMS: Media Nazi hunters go on vacation.

You can tell a lot about a guy’s biases based on when he chooses to extend grace.

And when it comes to the news media and grace, there’s an overabundance of the latter for Graham Platner, the loony toon Democratic Maine Senate candidate, who, until last Tuesday, sported a sizeable Nazi tattoo on his chest.

“Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner tells AP he got a new tattoo to cover one seen as a Nazi symbol,” reads a news blurb from the Associated Press (emphasis my own).

Reported the Washington Post, “Maine Senate hopeful changed tattoo ex-aide calls antisemitic.”

CBS News, meanwhile, reported that “Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner says he covered up tattoo that resembles Nazi symbol.”

Politico and CNN likewise claimed the tattoo “resembles” a Nazi symbol.

The tattoo in question, which has been inked over, was the Totenkopf (“death’s head”). It’s a specific skull-and-crossbones image infamously worn by the Nazi Schutzstaffel, or the “SS,” which originally served as Adolf Hitler’s personal protection unit before growing into the paramilitary organization responsible for the Holocaust.

The Totenkopf is not exactly obscure. If you’ve seen Indiana Jones, or the Dirty Dozen, or Schindler’s List, or the Boy in the Striped Pajamas, or Life is Beautiful, or Band of Brothers, or Inglourious Basterds, or dozens of other films set during World War II, you’ve almost certainly seen the Totenkopf.

There is even an internet-famous comedy sketch from 2006 by the duo Mitchell and Webb, in which the two comedians play Nazi SS officers who realize, based on their uniforms, that they are the “baddies.”