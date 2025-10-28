ANALYSIS: TRUE.
California is a state that’s functionally Brazil, but whose elites think it’s Denmark. https://t.co/zQ6nOJv4ly
— Antonio García Martínez (agm.eth) (@antoniogm) October 28, 2025
