SCHUMER SHUTDOWN: Airlines are feeding air traffic controllers as they miss their first full paychecks.

United said that it’s feeding workers at the airline’s hubs across the country, including in Chicago; Denver; Houston; Los Angeles; Newark, N.J.; San Francisco; and Washington, D.C.

Delta Air Lines also confirmed to CBS News that it has “arranged for a limited number of meals for transportation sector workers,” while noting that it is operating “within the strict rules established for employees of federal government agencies.”

Additionally, JetBlue said it is working with its federal partners, including local aviation officials, “to offer meals at our airports as a gesture of support.” The airline said it’s working with the Transportation Security Administration, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and Federal Aviation Administration to coordinate those efforts.

At a press conference on Tuesday at LaGuardia Airport in New York, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy highlighted air traffic controllers’ financial struggles as they go without pay.

“This is day one,” he said of controllers missing their first full paychecks. “Day two gets harder, [and] day three is harder after that, as expenses continue to roll [in].”

Duffy also noted that controllers are calling in sick in larger numbers than usual, as some look for side gigs with companies like Uber or DoorDash to pay the bills during the shutdown.