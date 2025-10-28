COME SEE THE ANTISEMITISM INHERENT IN THE LEFTISM: Mamdani says NYPD boots ‘on your neck’ were ‘laced by the IDF’ in vile video.

Mayoral front-runner Zohran Mamdani once made a vile, conspiracy-tinged statement tying the NYPD and the Israeli military, according to a shocking video that resurfaced Tuesday.

“We have to make clear that when the boot of the NYPD is on your neck, it’s been laced by the IDF,” the Queens assemblyman said, referring to the Israel Defense Forces.

Mamdani made the comparison during the 2023 Democratic Socialists of America’s national convention, where he was the keynote speaker.