ROGER SIMON: Too Bad Javier Milei Isn’t Running for New York Mayor.

The more we learn about Zohran Mamdani, the more despicable (and sick) he is revealed to be. Perhaps we need a new hyphenated category for him—Islamist/sociopath. Recently, it was the “aunt” who was so terrified to wear her hijab immediately after 9/11 (never mind the thousands killed, it was the “aunt” that was important), and then turned out, when it was discovered the candidate’s only real aunt was a highly secular, hijab-less woman, who lived in Tanzania, he really meant his nameless “cousin,” who had conveniently passed away several years go.

Now, via the NY Post, “Zohran Mamdani made vile, conspiracy-tinged statement tying NYPD to IDF, resurfaced video shows”. That would be hilarious if it weren’t so far into Jew hatred (forget the relatively passive “antisemitism”) that it crosses the border into outright insanity.

On a personal note, I also discovered online that the rabbi of Central Synagogue, where I was bar mitzvahed what feels like a thousand years ago, is a supporter of Mamdani. If you want to understand how the Holocaust happened, that’s it in a nutshell.