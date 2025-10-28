CLOWN NOSE ON? Stewart Gushes Over Mamdani In Pre-Election Puff Segment.

Late night comedy’s all-out effort to drag Zohran Mamdani across the finish line in New York City’s upcoming mayoral election continued on Monday on Comedy Central with its most direct bit of campaigning. The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart welcomed Mamdani to tell him how much “I love hearing” about his campaign and to claim that he has been surprised establishment Democrats have not fallen in line behind him.

Stewart insisted that he is not “blowing smoke,” but he clearly was, “And what I love hearing about this is, one of the things that has been so frustrating in our politics is so much of it has been defined over these last ten years as the negative case against someone, and finally—and I think this is not blowing smoke — I think you’ve made an affirmative case for people. I think the enthusiasm that they have for you is because you have made an affirmative case that’s not about protecting something that is going to be lost or a bad man that’s over there.”