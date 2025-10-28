AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Mamdani Vows To Knock Down World Trade Center To Build More Affordable Housing https://t.co/OjBg6ZVkqo pic.twitter.com/ZHLNxnM4lL
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 28, 2025
AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Mamdani Vows To Knock Down World Trade Center To Build More Affordable Housing https://t.co/OjBg6ZVkqo pic.twitter.com/ZHLNxnM4lL
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 28, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.