SCHADENFREUDELICIOUS: Bari Weiss Sharpening Her Axe for ’60 Minutes’ Crew. “This is the same 60 Minutes that had to settle a lawsuit with President Donald Trump earlier this year to the tune of $16 million, after the ‘news’ program edited a campaign interview with Vice President Kamala Harris to make one of her infamous word-salad answers make sense. Edited? Did I write ‘edited?’ 60 Minutes hacked that answer with an axe like it was a half-naked teen in a slasher movie.”