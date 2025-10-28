HMM: John Cornyn Bet Texas Voters Would Forget His BSCA Gun Control Betrayal…He May Be Right. “The bill made it easier to remove guns from people threatening to kill themselves or others, as well as people who have committed domestic violence; clarified who needed to register as a federal firearms dealer; and earmarked $11 billion for mental health services and another $2 billion for community-based antiviolence programs.”
