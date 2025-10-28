SAD TO SAY, BUT WE NEED THE HELP: Japan and U.S. Expected to Sign Shipbuilding Pact Amid China Challenge. “Japan’s public broadcaster NHK said the memorandum is expected to state that ‘it is necessary to reduce dependence on a specific country with a view to securing maritime transport in case of a contingency.’ The document is also expected to say that Japan and the US will set up a working group to strengthen cooperation, and that Japanese and US companies will invest in shipbuilding yards in both countries to boost competitiveness and improve efficiency.”

“Specific country,” heh.