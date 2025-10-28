October 28, 2025

SAD TO SAY, BUT WE NEED THE HELP: Japan and U.S. Expected to Sign Shipbuilding Pact Amid China Challenge. “Japan’s public broadcaster NHK said the memorandum is expected to state that ‘it is necessary to reduce dependence on a specific country with a view to securing maritime transport in case of a contingency.’ The document is also expected to say that Japan and the US will set up a working group to strengthen cooperation, and that Japanese and US companies will invest in shipbuilding yards in both countries to boost competitiveness and improve efficiency.”

“Specific country,” heh.

Posted at 12:43 pm by Stephen Green