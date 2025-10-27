DISPATCHES FROM THE MEMORY HOLE:

And such ranting is Godwin-approved, alas: Yes, it’s okay to compare Trump to Hitler. Don’t let me stop you.

Scott Adams last month: Why Did People Think They Could Cheer Charlie Kirk’s Murder Without Consequences?

There are numerous stories of teachers and people associated with schools who are getting canceled—meaning fired—for saying horrible things: essentially being happy, or saying it was justified, that Charlie Kirk was assassinated. What do you think about that? People are losing their jobs all over the place.

Well, let me tell you the thing that is most shocking about that. The most shocking thing is that the people who spoke out that way believed they wouldn’t get fired. I think they were all surprised, which means they’ve been living entirely within a bubble in which they thought other people would agree with that. Are you kidding me?

They thought they were in the bubble of reality where—let’s say that Hitler was an American and he died—would you feel bad about saying, “Thank God Hitler died”? No, you wouldn’t, because you would assume that almost every single person would agree with you. So it would be easy to say that.

These people are saying it in public for the world to see, as if that’s what a normal person would think. How hypnotized would you have to be?

So, in my mind anyway—and I think I’ve said it online at least once—I think of these people as the “hypnotized Hitlerians.” You can drop the “hypnotized” if you need to. But the Hitlerians are people who live in this little world where they think Hitler actually came to power in the United States because so many bad people on the left have been saying that. People should know better.