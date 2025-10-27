TOO GOOD TO CHECK: Scott Jennings’ Days at CNN May Be Numbered.

Scott Jennings is easily the best thing that has happened to CNN. Unlike the faux conservatives the network usually hires, Jennings doesn’t join in with the rest of the network’s voices in trashing Trump and the GOP. He masterfully takes down the leftists on the panels he sits on and makes the segments he participates in watchable because they’re not just an echo chamber of left-wing talking points.

Well, according to a report from Semafor, Jennings may not be with CNN much longer. “CNN personality Scott Jennings visited Weiss this week at CBS’ New York headquarters,” the outlet reports. “A onetime Bush administration staffer, Jennings, as CNN’s primary defender of President Donald Trump, has elevated his profile by sparring nightly with Democrats on the network’s evening roundtable shows.”

If Jennings does jump ship, it could be devastating for CNN, which has finally found someone willing to push back against the endless parade of liberal talking heads who dominate their panels. Since Jennings is a non-staff CNN contributor, he’s completely free to pursue opportunities elsewhere. A source familiar with the situation confirmed his ability to negotiate with other networks, and when asked about the possible move, a CNN spokesperson declined to comment. That silence speaks volumes about CNN’s concern over potentially losing their most effective conservative voice.