MARK STEYN: Big Apple, Big Allah.

I can’t decide whether this is the sort of ad you run when your internals show you’re done and you’ve got nothing to lose, or when it’s way closer than anyone ever expected and just needs one extra push:

This is the wildest attack ad I’ve ever seen in politics. Andrew Cuomo pulling out all the stops. pic.twitter.com/rPQ77Z3bE7

What’s interesting is that in an ad playing up to every stereotype about Democrat client groups there’s no mention of what is Mr Mamdani’s most obvious glass-ceiling-shattering quality: his “Muslimness”, as Sir Keir Starmer’s working party on Islamophobia likes to say. Me twenty sodding years ago:

You don’t need to fly jets into skyscrapers and kill thousands of people… The wimp state will bend over backwards to give you everything you want – including, eventually, the keys to those skyscrapers.

And so, in New York as in London and Minneapolis, it is proving. To the progressive mind, there is no legitimate basis on which to object to a hardcore jihad-chummy taqiyya Muslim taking over your city. Even a bloodsoaked homicidal sex-fiend like Cuomo can only object to the Islamicness super-covertly, by mocking the famous stupidity of New York Jews: