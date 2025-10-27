‘DAMN, IF HE ISN’T A DICTATOR:’ ABC News Claims Trump Not Leaving Ever.

Watching ABC News’s The View throughout October, one couldn’t help but think that their pearl clutching hyperventilation about President Trump supposedly trying to steal the midterms with the National Guard and the ballroom being evidence that he planned on holding onto power, were meant to incite another assassination attempt. On Monday’s show, they claimed that Trump was in fact a “dictator,” that he was planning on running again in 2028, and he was going to steal the election.

“Well, [Trump] told us he was going to be a dictator on day one and, damn, if he isn’t a dictator,” proclaimed ABC News moderator Whoopi Goldberg. Despite playing a soundbite of Trump denying that he was going to seek a third term because the people wouldn’t support him, Goldberg warned he was going to do it anyway and wanted to know if their audience was “going to let it happen[.]”