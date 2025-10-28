KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: The Dem 2028 Speculation Is Entertaining Political Theater. “Yes, the 2028 presidential election is a long way off and we still have midterms to deal with more than a year from now. I also have never been a big fan of election speculation this far out, but the Democrats are struggling right now and I’m rather enjoying it. Things won’t always be this way, so I’m going to revel in their misery while I can.”