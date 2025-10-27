MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Dear Gavin: Oh Dear Lord PLEASE Run for President. “Here’s the thing you don’t and maybe can’t understand: Just because you’ve risen to the top of California politics doesn’t mean you’re ready for the national stage. California is a bubble. You are the boy who lived inside it for 58 years. National politics is a leaky Wuhan lab. Get the picture?”
