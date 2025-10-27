DESPERATE AND DOWNWARDLY MOBILE:
I think conservatives understand Zohran was an avatar for downwardly mobile creative affluents and that he focused on their status and income anxieties.
I don’t think he has any real prescriptions to fix their problems but he is an effective instantiation of their political and… https://t.co/yaqMTuayu7
— Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) October 27, 2025
It might be much simpler than even that: Mamdani isn’t just a lefty — he’s a young and trendy lefty.