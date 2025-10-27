HOW IT STARTED: Hugo Chavez’s economic miracle.
—David Sirota, Salon, March 6, 2013.
How it’s going:
Huh. What happened? https://t.co/ZB55nMcWGv
— Miles Smith IV (@IVMiles) October 27, 2025
Unexpectedly!
