‘WE ARE NOT THE CRAZY ONES:’ AOC’s Fiery Mamdani Rally Shows the Left’s Delusion about America.

Last night’s Zohran Mamdani rally reflected the confidence of his movement that no compromise is needed with anyone even an inch to the right of the Democratic Socialists of America. Which may well be an accurate reading of where the New York City mayor’s race is headed. But it remains a fundamental misreading of America.

Shouting at the top of her lungs for 15 minutes, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez offered a purely red-meat speech in a rally that sought only to preach to the converted[.]

“We must remember in a time such as this,” AOC barked, “we are not the crazy ones. New York City, we are not the outlandish ones. New York City, they want us to think we are crazy. We are sane.” Just as it is never a good sign when you have to tell people that you’re not a witch or a secret Nazi, it’s typically not a good sign for the breadth of the appeal of your political movement when you have to deny being crazy. It is fitting that AOC paid tribute to Eugene V. Debs, who topped out at 5.99 percent of the national popular vote in 1912 (dropping to 3.41 percent in 1920 after they gave women the vote).