Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner’s campaign manager is stepping down from his position after only days on the job, according to two people familiar with his plans…

“Graham is a dear friend,” Brown said in a statement to Axios. “I started this campaign Tuesday but found out Friday we have a baby on the way. Graham deserves someone who is 100% in on his race and we want to lean into this new experience as a family, so it was best we step back sooner than later so Graham can get the manager he deserves.”