COMING SOON, SENATOR SIDESHOW BOB?
Who amongst us hasn’t gotten literal Nazi iconography tattooed on our chest and then gone online defending the use of Nazi iconography? https://t.co/8xLWocXVCl
— Sunny (@sunnyright) October 27, 2025
In accordance with the prophecy:
Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner’s campaign manager is stepping down from his position after only days on the job, according to two people familiar with his plans…
“Graham is a dear friend,” Brown said in a statement to Axios. “I started this campaign Tuesday but found out Friday we have a baby on the way. Graham deserves someone who is 100% in on his race and we want to lean into this new experience as a family, so it was best we step back sooner than later so Graham can get the manager he deserves.”
This is a version of the candidate (or staffer) who suddenly decides to spend more time with his family, a classic way to exit the political stage which sounds folksy and noble but is in fact almost always cover for something shameful and embarrassing.
